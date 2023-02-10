Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 leaked specs don’t stray far from Samsung’s A series of last year

Samsung’s Galaxy A series has been a popular lineup, with devices in that series perfectly capable of offering a good user experience. Now, it looks like the A34 and A54 aren’t set to stray too far with decent specs in each.

Last year, the Galaxy A33 and A53 went hand-in-hand. Both reflected a very similar design language and offered a good experience for a lower cost when compared to Samsung’s flagship phones. This year, we’re expecting to see Samsung release the Galaxy A34 and A54, a set of successors to last year’s lineup. We already know what each device looks like.

While a lot about those devices is up in the air, we’re already seeing leaked information regarding the specifications and internals of both devices (via WinFuture). According to spec reports, the Galaxy A54 is set to run an Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC from Samsung. That chipset is supposedly going to be paired with an ARM Malu-g68 graphics chip, which falls in the budget category but still has a lot to offer.

To add, the Galaxy A54 specs point to it coming in two variations, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or another with the same RAM count and 256GB of internal space. That amount of RAM should be plenty for the budget-focused device. On the rear, the Galaxy A54 will house a 50MP sensor plus an additional 12MP camera for ultrawide shots. A macro lens is included and is powered by a 5MP sensor.

Mirroring the large battery of the A series last year, Samsung fit a 5,000mAh battery in the A54. With 25W quick charging, it should be easy to fill and hard to drain.

As for the Galaxy A34, Samaung is loading the device with lesser specs that still pack a decent punch. Of course, the A34 comes in at a lower cost compared to the A54, so each change is warranted. For one, the Galaxy A34 houses a MediaTek Dimensity MT6877V rather than a Samsung-made Exynos SoC. For RAM, the A34 is equipped with 6GB and paired with a capacity of 256GB expandable up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A34 will run a 48MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide setup. The A34 also has a macro sensor that comes in at 5MP. While the setup isn’t grand by any means, it will likely get the job done and comes as an improvement to the A33 of last year. The A34 also has a 5,000mAh batter with the same 25W quick charging.

Side by side, the Galaxy A34 comes in at a bigger overall size than the A54. At 6.6″, the SuperAMOLED display in the A34 is bigger than that of the A54.

While both devices hit small improvements over the A33 and A53, each device is likely to do just as well. According to spec reports, the Galaxy A34 will cost a little under 400 euros while the A54 will be just under 500 euros – $426 and $533 estimated costs, respectively.

