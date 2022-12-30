Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 leak in official-looking renders [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 30th 2022 9:59 am PT

samsung galaxy a33 and galaxy a53
0 Comments

Ahead of the new year, two of Samsung’s upcoming launches have been tipped off. New leaks show off official-looking images of the Samsung Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54.

The folks over at TheTechOutlook obtained and published official-looking 360-degree renders of the Galaxy A34, the next in Samsung’s line of popular midrange smartphones.

These images show off a phone that’s similar in design to what we’re expecting to see on the Galaxy S23 series when Samsung unveils those devices in February. The corners are rounded off with each of the three rear camera lenses popping out of the back just a bit. Up front, the bezels are thicker than Samsung’s flagships but on par for the average midrange device. There’s also a teardrop notch cutout for the selfie camera instead of a hole punch.

The Galaxy A34 is pictured in black, violet, lime, and a stunning rainbow silver. That last color is reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 series, but the Galaxy A34 will likely adopt that look with plastic materials instead of metal and glass.

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy A34 with an Exynos 1280 chip and a 6.5-inch display, though the device is rumored to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 in some regions.

Meanwhile, the folks over at Android Headlines have published renders of the Galaxy A54. Like the A34, this device adopts the look of the Galaxy S23, and it seems to be going for a similar color palette to the A34 as well. The only big difference is the hole punch camera on the Galaxy A54.

Related: Galaxy A54 renders show updated design w/ hole punch notch, more

The outlet notes that the device will be extremely similar in size to its predecessor, and other past leaks have pointed to a 6.4-inch display, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup.

When will these devices launch? That’s not entirely clear at this point, but sometime in the spring or earlier would be in line with Samsung’s usual schedule.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A54
Samsung Galaxy A34

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.