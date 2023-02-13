Deals: DJI OM 5 Android gimbal hits $129 low, Withings ScanWatch $228, Blink gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, with DJI’s OM 5 Android gimbal returning to the all-time low at $129. That’s alongside Withings’ stylish ScanWatch at the best price yet of $228 being joined by much of the same savings on the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera at $42. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

DJI’s OM 5 Android gimbal returns to $129 low

Amazon is now offering another chance to score DJI’s now previous-generation OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer at $129 after largely being out of stock this winter. Normally fetching $159, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and a rare chance to save. DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech.

Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage

Withings’ stylish ScanWatch monitors ECG and Sp02 with 30-day battery

Amazon is now offering the Withings ScanWatch Hybrid Smartwatch starting at $228 for the 38mm model. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $12 under our previous mention. Marking one of the first notable discounts in months, this $72 price cut also lands in the Rose Gold Blue style that hasn’t been on sale as often as the more traditional stainless steel counterpart.

Arriving with an array of the latest health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera falls to new all-time low of $42

Amazon is now offering the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera for $42. Joining the rest of the latest Blink smart home security lineup on sale this week for Valentine’s Day, this new release headlines the collection with its second-ever discount. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at $18 in savings as well as a new all-time low at $8 under our previous mention from back in November. All of that of course stacks up to a rare chance to save on the latest from Blink. Having just hit the scene back in September, the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera arrives with some of the brand’s most capable features backed by panning and tilting tech that lets you turn the 1080p sensor to be looking at anything in your home. Alongside support for the companion app, there’s also Alexa integration to pair with motion alerts, two-way audio, and nightvision.

Also included in the savings, Amazon now offers the new Blink Video Doorbell for $40. Down from the typical $50 price tag, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount to date at within $5 of the all-time low. The Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

