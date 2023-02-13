YouTube Creator Music now available for all in US YPP

Abner Li

- Feb. 13th 2023 12:31 pm PT

In addition to Shorts revenue sharing (which launched this month), YouTube in September announced the “Creator Music” catalog, and it’s now available for all YouTube Partner Program (YPP) creators in the US.

In YouTube Studio on desktop web (bottom of sidebar), you’ll find the new “Creator Music” page. Besides search, you can “find inspiration across featured collections, genres, moods, & more,” with the ability to preview. The free Audio Library remains available, while YouTube started with content from independent labels.

Depending on the track, there are two options:

  • Buy a license to use music and keep your full revenue share: If you’re buying a license, review terms for the license, check out, and then you’ll be able to download the song and add it to your video while editing.
  • Pay for music by sharing revenue with the artist and associated music rights holders: Don’t want to buy a license but still want to monetize? Some songs in Creator Music are available for revenue sharing, meaning that you could still be eligible to earn by splitting a portion of the video’s revenue with the song’s rights holders.

Licenses are for a “single long-form video” and don’t apply to livestreams. Either option means that you can “use music in your video without demonetizing claims.”

YouTube will later expand Creator Music availability to other countries.

