YouTube Music album redesign rolling out on Android and iPhone

Abner Li

- Feb. 7th 2023 7:41 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

Following the Library revamp in January, YouTube Music for Android and iOS is rolling out a redesign of the album view. 

YouTube Music first modernized playlists and albums on Android tablets as part of the large screen optimization push that makes use of dual-column layouts. This new playlist UI then came to Android phones in mid-October and very recently arrived on iOS. 

This redesign prominently centers album artwork and shows a blurred version behind it. At the top you get the artist (which can be tapped), Album/Single, and release year. The album name appears next with a description from Wikipedia underneath that. 

Available actions include download, add to library, play, share, and an overflow menu, which is how you now access shuffle (in a somewhat annoying change). As you scroll down the track list, a play FAB appears in the bottom-right corner. Lastly, at the very bottom, you get the number of songs and album duration.

As of this evening, we’re seeing this album redesign on YouTube Music for Android and iOS (iPhone + iPad). Rolling out as a server-side update, it does a great deal to modernize the application and some vibrancy.

Another recently rolled out tweak sees Google boost font size in the artist page and Explore tab. This is particularly noticeable in the Top songs list.

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com