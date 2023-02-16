Google details what’s new in Pixel Watch 1.1 app update

Abner Li

- Feb. 16th 2023 11:20 am PT

The latest version of the Pixel Watch companion app (1.1.0.506033635), which hit 500,000+ downloads last week, is rolling out, and Google has provided the changelog today.

Going from version 1.0.5 to 1.1.0, this first phone app update of 2023 (last one was in December) just brings “bug fixes and educational content.”

  • Education on how users can update their Fitbit ECG app on the watch.
  • Education on how to use “Calendar sync” settings.
  • Tools for offering feedback.
  • Bug fixes to improve the quality of the app.

The bullet point should be a card in the Updates feed, while Calendar Sync has moved from “Watch preferences” to “System.” The “Privacy” previously used a shield icon, and it’s now an eye with a lock icon. 

We’ve also spotted work on setting up Fall Detection and Watch Unlock.

Version 1.1.0.506033635 of the Pixel Watch app is not widely rolled out yet via the Play Store. Google says the “rollout will continue over the next few weeks.”

