How Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection will work

At the start of last month, Pixel Watch Fall Detection appeared for some users, but Google has not rolled it out in an official manner. Ahead of the winter launch deadline, here’s a closer look at how it works.

These strings come from the latest update (version 1.0.5 -> 1.1) to the Google Pixel Watch app, which just hit the 500,000 downloads milestone.

During the set-up process, Google explains that Fall Detection “works by using motion sensors on your Pixel Watch,” with the spec sheet noting detection of up to 32 g-forces. You’ll be warned that “high-impact activities may trigger fall detection, and your watch can’t detect all falls.” There are three steps to activation:

When a hard fall is detected: After 30 seconds, your Pixel Watch will vibrate, sound an alarm, and check if you need help. If you don’t respond: Your Pixel watch will attempt to contact emergency services. During the emergency call: Your Pixel Watch will play an automated message that provides your location and requests help. You can also speak to the emergency operator if you’re able.

This is what the emergency operator will hear on the other end:

“You are being contacted by an automated emergency voice service on behalf of a caller. The caller’s watch detected a possible fall, and they were unresponsive. Please send help. Their location is 12.039578 degrees latitude, -121.947872 degrees longitude. This message will repeat 3 times.”

Meanwhile, version 1.1.0.506033635 also reveals ongoing work on supporting Watch Unlock, which will require Android 13.

The appearance of Fall Detection at the start of last month for owners that reset their Pixel Watch was quite odd, but Google now looks to be lining up these features for launch. A Pixel Watch Feature Drop to coincide with the next one for phones in March makes sense at this point.

