SUPCASE offers serious Galaxy S23 series protection like no other [Video]

Getting a good all-purpose and total coverage smartphone case is not always easy, but if you have pre-ordered the Galaxy S23 series then you might want to take a look at the latest SUPCASE lineup. For a limited time, 9to5Google readers can get 15% off with code 15OFF9TO5 on Amazon (limit one case per customer).

Designed to provide everything from edge protection to full coverage for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, the entire SUPCASE lineup is a rugged case lover’s dream collection. If you spend close to $1,000 you kind of expect to have all of the most important areas of your prized possession protected. SUPCASE has your back with drop-tested cases which come in a few flavors and non will break the bank so to speak.

Let’s be honest, the last thing you want to do is expose your brand-new flagship Galaxy S23 to the elements. No matter how careful you are, drops, scuffs and dings are almost inevitable. SUPCASE offers a variety of styles including the full-coverage Unicorn Beetle Pro.

This two-part case has a back plate and a clip-on front frame to create a protective seal right around the sides and edges of your phone. SUPCASE has taken into account edges and displays with plentiful bezels and scoops so that no grit can get at lenses, screen sections, and even the S-Pen slot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Far from just providing protection the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro adds a kickstand — which doubles as a grip ring — a rotating belt clip holster, plus an optional fingerprint-scanner-compatible screen protector frame. It’s safe to say that the Unicorn Beetle Pro is going to keep your phone safe and sound.

SUPCASE has also introduced a redesigned version specifically for the Galaxy S23 this year. The Unicorn Beetle combines the rugged protection of the Pro model but slims down in a few key areas. You still get a kickstand which also doubles as a ring holder if you want added grip. There’s also reinforced corner protection, but it’s all a little lighter and more compact than the Unicorn Beetle Pro. The same great design is there with a multitude of color options to match your own style.

For protection that lets you admire the Galaxy S23, SUPCASE has the Unicorn Beetle Edge XT. This is a bumper case with a clear backplate so that you can still see the color tones of your phone and keep it protected. You can add a dash of extra color with multiple frame colors to choose with exclusive colors available direct from SUPCASE. An optional integrated screen protector frame is available for the Unicorn Beetle Edge XT, too, which means slimline protection for every area of your device.

SUPCASE offers a full 1-year warranty for all of their products which even includes any damage to cases during this time — proving that 360-degree drop-proof protection doesn’t need to be overpriced.

