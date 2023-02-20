Deals: Sony Xperia 1 IV now $400 off, ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced $149, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 1 IV, which now lands at $400 off. It comes complemented by much of the same all-time low status on ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced at $149, as well as this Assitant-enabled Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Kit at $136. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 1 IV now $400 off

After just launching late last fall, Amazon today is offering one of the first chances to save on the Sony Xperia 1 IV. This unlocked Android smartphone normally fetches $1,598, but now thanks to its second-ever discount, you can drop the 512GB model down to $1,198. This is delivering a new all-time low at $400 off, while also beating the only other markdown so far by an extra $200. Sony’s latest smartphone comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and only gets better from there. Xperia 1 IV sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and in true Sony fashion pairs that with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This panel is 50% brighter than we’ve seen in the past from Sony and leverages a 5,000mAh battery to keep up. You’ll also find a fingerprint scanner in the power button as well as a rare 3.5mm headphone jack and dedicated camera shutter button. You can get all of the details in our announcement coverage, or just head below as we take a deep dive on what to expect.

Speaking of those photography capabilities above, Sony has packed a triple-sensor camera array into the back of the Xperia 1 IV that can switch between the 85-125mm focal range. Some other notable features to stepping up your photography and videography enter in the form of Eye AF for person detection, object tracking to keep your subject in focus, and system-level video live streaming.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses Assistant to heat your space

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $149. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $41 in savings as well as the status of being the best discount ever. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $11 and is one of the first price cuts to date overall, too. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

Lutron’s Caseta smart switch set includes two dimmer switches

Amazon is now offering the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit for $136. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at the first discount in over a year on one of the most popular overhead lighting kits on the market. That 20% price cut lands at within $6 of our previous mention from the 2021 Black Friday season, and is one of the best discounts ever. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting.

This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting a pair of in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by two included Pico remotes. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package for automating two rooms in your home.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: