GeForce Now will get Xbox, Activision Blizzard games as Microsoft pushes for acquisition approval

Microsoft announced today a deal with Nvidia, which will see Xbox games available on GeForce Now in the future.

During a press briefing today where Microsoft laid out more plans surrounding its controversial acquisition of Activision, including a new deal which will bring Xbox games to GeForce Now. The deal would bring Xbox games as well as Activision Blizzard titles – including Call of Duty – to GeForce Now for the first time.

GeForce Now streams PC games through the cloud to players using approved titles and platforms, including Steam and Epic Games. The platform’s list of supported games has expanded drastically over the past few years, but with some notable exceptions. Call of Duty, one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world, has not been supported on GeForce Now, but it seems this new deal would finally open support. Presumably, Microsoft would also allow players to stream games from the Xbox app for Windows, perhaps even Game Pass titles. Specifics weren’t announced, though.

Microsoft said during the briefing (via The Verge):

Microsoft will be bringing its Xbox games that play on PCs to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. We will also bring all of Activision Blizzard’s titles including Call of Duty to GeForce Now.

We have signed a 10 year agreement with NVIDIA that will allow GeForce NOW players to stream Xbox PC games as well as Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition. We´re committed to bringing more games to more people – however they choose to play. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2023

The availability of games for cloud services has been a concern surrounding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. Recently, a lack of games was cited by the UK CMA as a reason Stadia was unable to capture a large audience, which eventually led to the platform’s shutdown earlier this year.

As part of Microsoft’s efforts to gain approval for the Activision acquisition, the company also announced a deal that would bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch.

