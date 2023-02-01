Baldur’s Gate 3 opts in for GeForce Now streaming following Stadia shutdown

Following the shutdown of Google Stadia earlier this month, Baldur’s Gate 3 was left without a way for players to try the game from the cloud. Now, though, Baldur’s Gate 3 appears to be working on a GeForce Now launch.

Nvidia GeForce Now technically works with any PC game, but the platform has an opt-in model that requires developers to allow the service to stream their various games. Up until now, Baldur’s Gate 3 hadn’t opted into GeForce Now, and was instead only available for cloud streaming via Google Stadia.

However, as Cloudy Games first reported, Baldur’s Gate 3 has opted in for GeForce Now, hinting that the game could arrive on the cloud gaming service any day now. The game is shown as being opted in on SteamDB.

The title isn’t showing in GeForce Now search for us at this point, but that may just be due to the logistics of pushing the game out to players. Nvidia typically announces new games on Thursdays, so Baldur’s Gate 3 could launch as soon as tomorrow. The game also isn’t appearing in GeForce Now’s list of available titles.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is technically still in early access, though. The game is set for a full launch in August 2023, but players can buy the game now on Steam for $59.99 and get in on the action ahead of that full launch.

Stadia was the only other platform aside from PC that offered the game.

