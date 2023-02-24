Deals: Samsung Frame TVs from $430, Anker USB-C chargers starting at $13, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s Frame 2022 4K TVs, which stand out from other models on the market with unique designs that double as digital artwork from $430 all-time lows. There are also Android-ready Anker Nano/Pro USB-C chargers from $13, which join an ongoing Galaxy S23+ discount at $140 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Frame 2022 4K TVs display digital art from $430 lows

Through the end of the month, Woot is now discounting Samsung’s lineup of Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs – all returning to all-time lows, with free shipping for Prime members. Starting off the home theater upgrades at the $430 price point is the 32-inch model, which is down from its usual $598 going rate, marking a return to the best discount yet for only the second time.

Unlike your average TV, Samsung’s Frame lineup mixes things up with a more aesthetically-pleasing design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels for a picture frame-inspired design. So living up to that Frame naming convention, the TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates hangs up on the wall. It takes advantage of the new matte display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here.

Save 20% on Anker’s Nano/Pro USB-C chargers in four colorways

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Nano Pro 40W Dual USB-C Charger for $29. Normally fetching $36, you’re now looking at a match of the all-time low we last saw back in September. It’s a 20% discount that delivers the best price yet for only the third time while undercutting our previous mention by $3. This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your Android device and other everyday carry gear with a two-port design. Still fitting into a compact form factor that’ll rest in the palm of your hand, it can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 14 at the full 20W on top of earbuds and other gear. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package too.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now also offering its recent Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $13. Normally fetching $17, this is one of the best prices to date, at 20% off, while beating previous offers by an extra $1. Delivering a more compact feature set compared to the lead deal, the single port Nano Pro can provide 20% of power out of its USB-C PD slot. Perfect as a Pixel companion (or any other smartphone for that matter), it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ falls to new all-time low

After officially launching just last week, Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23+. Dropping the entry-level 256GB capacity down to $860, you’re looking at $140 in savings from the usual $1,000 going rate. While we saw some pre-order promotions live at the start of February, this is the first chance to save some cash at a new all-time low.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives in the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model. Resting in between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

