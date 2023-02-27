Honor launches Honor Magic Vs foldable globally alongside Honor Magic 5 Pro

Today at Honor’s “Unleash the Power of Magic” event at MWC, it announced the global launch of two new phones: Honor Magic Vs and Honor Magic 5 Pro.

Honor Magic Vs is Honor’s first foldable phone to launch outside of China. The Honor Magic Vs has a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 but with a thinner body and no gap between the two halves of the device.

Honor Magic Vs is running a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is slightly outdated compared to the current 2023 flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. This is because the phone launched in China last November and the hardware is the same. This includes the 6.45-inch 120hz OLED outer display with a resolution of 2560 x 1080, 7.9-inch 90hz OLED inner display with a 2272 x 1984 resolution, and 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wireless charging.

The Magic Vs camera setup is also decently impressive, with a 54MP IMX800 main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Honor also chose to include the same 16MP sensor on both the inside and outside displays, meaning there should be identical performance when swapping between displays – something we do not see on other competing foldable phones.

Honor Magic 5 Pro is Honor’s classic flagship phone for the year. It has a triple 50MP camera setup, with a 122-degree ultra-wide camera and 3.5x periscope lens supplementing the main sensor. The Magic 5 Pro also has a new AI falcon capture mode, allowing for it to have millisecond shutter speeds, which ended up being used to win an award from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The phone has a 6.81-inch display with a resolution of 1312 x 2848 and refresh rate of up to 120hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1,800 nits as well, slightly above the 1,750 nits of the Galaxy S23 series.

The Honor Magic Vs will be available in both Cyan and Black starting at €1599 and available later this year. The Honor Magic 5 Pro will be available in Black and Meadow Green, starting at €1,199 for the 12GB RAM, 512GB storage model. The Magic 5 Pro will be available in Q2 2023.

