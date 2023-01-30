Honor teases global launch of its ‘Magic Vs’ foldable

More and more foldable phones are headed to market as the competition against Samsung heats up, and ahead of MWC 2023, Honor is teasing the global launch of the Magic Vs foldable.

The Honor Magic Vs first launched in November of last year in China, and brought a pretty solid package to market. The foldable phone had great hardware with a wide, edge-to-edge outer display and a 7.9-inch inner display that used a gearless hinge to open and close. There was no major compromise on specs, either, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple camera array that includes a 54MP primary sensor.

However, as is the case with most Galaxy Z Fold competitors, it launched solely in China.

At MWC 2023, that’s expected to change as Honor is teasing wider availability for the Magic Vs alongside the launch of the Magic 5 series. The launch event takes place on February 27, the first day of MWC 2023.

Pricing and regional availability for Honor’s foldable are unclear at this time, but we don’t have long to wait to find out. As GSMArena points out, Honor previously confirmed a Q1 2023 global release for the Vs.

