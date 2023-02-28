Nothing Phone (2) will launch with a Snapdragon 8 Series chip

At MWC 2023 today, Nothing confirmed that its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), will launch with an upgraded chipset in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Series chip.

In a tweet, Nothing confirmed that the Phone (2) will launch with a Snapdragon 8 Series chip from Qualcom for a “leap in power and performance.” The tweet doesn’t specify which chip will be used, but the company apparently confirmed that it will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to CNET.

This doesn’t really come as much of a surprise; Nothing teased a stronger chip when it first teased the Phone (2) earlier this year. The Nothing Phone (1), despite being angled as a more premium offering, ran atop the Snapdragon 778. That chip had plenty of power available but wasn’t as strong as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the later released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

What’s unclear is how this will affect the price of the Phone (2). The brand’s first release launched with a midrange price of £399, but a more expensive chip will surely point to a higher price tag.

Nothing also reiterated that the Nothing Phone (2) will be coming to the United States.

