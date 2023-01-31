Nothing Ear (2) leaks with virtually the same design as the original [Gallery]

After confirming there’s a Nothing Phone sequel on the way, we now know what else Carl Pei’s startup has coming this year. Nothing Ear (2) have leaked, and they look a whole lot like the original.

Nothing’s first product, the Ear (1) truly wireless earbuds, first debuted in mid-2021 with a solid overall offer. ANC-capable earbuds with good sound and a unique transparent design, all with a price tag that didn’t break the bank. The price of Nothing Ear (1) eventually jumped up, right in time for a new model to arrive in the Ear (Stick). Those earbuds dropped the ANC and adopted a slimmer case for the same price Nothing originally charged for the “flagship” model.

Now, it’s looking like the Ear (1) are set to be replaced with a direct sequel.

@OnLeaks and SmartPrix have posted images of the alleged “Nothing Ear (2)” which look pretty much identical to the original model overall. The case has the same square shape with a transparent lid and “dimple,” while the earbuds also have the same basic look going on.

It largely appears that Nothing Ear (2) will be a product of refinement more than anything else. Some changes observed when comparing the two generations of earbuds side by side include the removal of a visible mic cutout on the top of Ear (2) and some tweaks to the design of the stem. The entire product also seems to have a bit more of a polished-off look and feel, with some more contrast between the colors and dark areas.

It’s unclear when Nothing Ear (2) will hit the market, but it’s expected they’ll arrive for the same $149 price tag that the existing model sells for, and likely with the same feature set.

