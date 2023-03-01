Abode home security systems get new Google TV, Wear OS apps

Abode has today announced that its home security systems are adding support for Google TV and Wear OS, in an expansion of the company’s Android support.

Abode is a do-it-yourself home security brand that has long focused on Apple, but offered Android and Google Home support for a while now. Abode’s lineup of products is focused on home security, with a home security system as well as a security camera and a wireless video doorbell. The lineup is small, but it’s quite affordable (and deeply discounted this week).

Starting today, Abode is building on its support of Android, adding apps to monitor and manage its home security products via Google TV, Android TV, and Wear OS.

The new Abode app on Wear OS allows users to arm/disarm their security system, view cameras and event timelines, as well as running automations. It’s quite advanced for a Wear app, as other smart home and security apps on the platform are generally very limited. It’s also the same functionality that’s available on Abode’s Apple Watch app.

Beyond that, the new Abode app on Google TV and Android TV allows users to view their security camera feeds as well as see their status.

Abode for Wear OS and Google TV is available now on the Play Store.

