Google TV is getting a homescreen revamp with fewer tabs and better curation

In its first major update of 2023, Google TV is revamping its homescreen to remove multiple tabs from the homescreen, but also introducing better curation for movies and shows.

Rolling out starting today, the Google TV homescreen will be removing the “Movies” and “Shows” tabs from its top bar. Those tabs, which have been in place since the platform’s launch, showed recommended movies and TV shows on dedicated pages.

Now, that content will be moved to a new set of curated pages that appear on the “For You” tab.

Below the “Continue Watching” row, Google TV will now show four shortcuts – Movies, Shows, Family, and Español. The shortcuts lead to four respective pages that curate content based on your preferences, or in the case of the Family and Español pages, content aimed at families or in the Spanish language. The underlying pages also have a new design that puts more focus on featured content, as well as making it easy to revisit content you’ve already seen.

Going forward, Google TV will only show four tabs – For You, Live, Apps, and Library. Alongside that, Google is also tweaking the rest of the design with the profile button now showing on the left side of the screen, and more obvious buttons on the right side of the screen for settings and search. These changes apply on Google’s own Chromecast, as well as Google TV sets sold by TCL and other brands.

