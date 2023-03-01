Deals: Withings ScanWatch hits $259, Govee smart lighting, Android power banks, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the Withings ScanWatch at $259. Speaking of gear you can pair with your Android smartphone, Shargeek’s popular Storm 2 100W USB-C Power Bank hits a new low of $169 to go alongside Govee’s customizable Glide Tri Smart Light Panels at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ECG, Sp02, heart rate, and sleep tracking headline Withings ScanWatch

Amazon is now offering the Withings ScanWatch 42mm GPS Hybrid Smartwatch for $259. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at the first discount in a handful of months at $41 off. It is the fourth-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back over Black Friday.

Arriving with an array of the latest health monitoring features, the latest ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Shargeek’s popular Storm 2 100W USB-C Power Bank hits $169 low

Shargeek has quickly become a favorite accessory maker here at 9to5Toys, winning over not just our staff, but our readers, too. Right now, its official Amazon storefront is marking down its most capable portable battery offering, with the Shargeek Storm 2 100W 25,600mAh Power Bank dropping to $169. You’d more regularly pay $229, with today’s offer amounting to $60 in savings. That’s $15 under our previous mention and a new all-time low, too.

Sporting a 25,600mAh internal battery, the Storm 2 packs a 100W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can be used for both powering devices and refueling its internal capacity, as well as a secondary pair of slots used just for topping off gear. Its other USB-C port is perfect for MacBook and iPhones alike, while the USB-A slot is ideal for those earbuds or other accessories in your EDC. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw.

Govee’s customizable Glide Tri Smart Light Panels hit $140

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Glide Tri Smart Light Panels 10-pack for $140. Normally going for $200, this 30% discount, or solid $70 price drop, marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $40 of the all-time low.

Similar to Nanoleaf panels, this option from Govee utilizes its RGBIC technology to create multicolor effects with smart home integration with Alexa and Assistant thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity. Here you get 10 panels and can customize them to form any shape you want essentially. Like some of Govee’s other offerings, these panels can react to your music for dynamic lighting. There are also 40 pre-made preset scenes you can choose to show while having the ability to make your own within the Govee app.

