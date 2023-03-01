Waymo lays off over 130 employees in second round of cuts so far this year

Following major layoffs throughout Google earlier this year, Waymo has cut more of its staff in a new round of layoffs.

As reported by The Information citing an internal email, Waymo has apparently cut 137 employees. In the email, co-CEOs Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov said:

This step, combined with the January reductions, allows us to ensure that we have capacity to further invest and grow in key engineering areas, which is critical to our success.

In January, Waymo laid off more employees, with a total of 209 employees cut so far this year. Where January’s layoffs focused on administrative and general employees, these latest cuts include engineering staff.

January’s layoffs also included employees from the Waymo Via program, which Waymo denied is shutting down despite a claim from sources speaking to TechCrunch saying the program would be shut down.

This latest round of layoffs comes as Waymo passed a milestone of 1 million self-driven miles on public roads without a human safety driver, as well as the announcement just this week of autonomous driving testing in Los Angeles with no human safety driver.

More on Waymo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: