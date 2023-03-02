Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 first discount at $50 off, Anker GaN chargers, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, with the first cash discount now up for grabs on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone at $50 off. That’s alongside Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W power bank hitting $70 for Android devices and Chromebooks alike, as well as all-time lows on Beats Fit Pro in the new Kim Kardashian colorways at $170. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone sees first cash discount at $50 off

Samsung just launched its new S23 series last month and today the very first chance to save some actual cash is going live. While we did see some gift card promotions for those picking up the smartphone on launch day, Amazon is now actually taking some cash off the MSRP. That delivers the just-released unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB 5G smartphone for $750. Down from $800, this is only the second price cut in any case and a new all-time low at $50 off. It’s the first markdown from the usual going rate that wasn’t added value from Amazon credits or gift cards, too.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow. Everything is centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form-factor with 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W power bank hits $70

Anker today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront is now discounting its lineup of recently-released GaNPrime chargers. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $70. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save since its debut late last fall. This undercuts our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low set just once before.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect.

Beats Fit Pro see all-time low discounts on new Kim Kardashian colorways

After seeing three new colorways drop last week, Amazon is now marking down all of the Beats Fit Pro Kim Kardashian styles. Landing at new all-time lows in three designs, the Earth, Dune, and Moon colors are now resting at $170 each. Normally fetching $100, this is $10 under our previous mention on the collection and a new all-time low at $30 off.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and now on sale just in time to complement all of those upcoming outdoor workouts. Or even just those daily listening habits. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

