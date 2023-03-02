The Mandalorian’s Grogu uses The Force on your search results in new Google Easter egg

Google products are full of countless Easter eggs, and just in time for the third season’s debut, a new Easter egg in Google Search has surfaced that sees The Mandalorian’s Grogu playing with your search results using The Force.

Available now when you search for “The Mandalorian,” Grogu will appear in the bottom corner of the screen, watching your search results. He only appears after a couple of seconds, and only at the top of the search results page.

While having “Baby Yoda” up there alone is fun enough, clicking on the character does more. One tap will see Grogu use The Force to pull a block containing The Mandalorian’s trailer off of the page, with a second tap further messing around with the rest of the Knowledge Graph panel. Further clicks on the character continue to pull down more and more search results from the page one at a time.

This works both on mobile and desktop, as seen below. It’s a super fun little Easter egg using the beloved character from The Mandalorian, and arrives just as the show’s third season has just premiered.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now available on Disney+, and continues to story of Din Djarin with Grogu.

