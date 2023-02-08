Here are a few more examples of Google Bard and AI answers in Search

In addition to previewing new AI features for Lens, Maps, and Translate, Google on Wednesday also gave one more example of Bard in action.

Joining Google Bard’s inaugural and somewhat marred JWST example is “I want to buy a new car for my family. What should I consider?” The conversational Al service gives five bullet points, and ends by recommending that you “test drive a few different models to find the perfect one for you.”

Your budget : How much can you afford to spend on a new car? Keep in mind that the initial purchase price is just the beginning. You’ll also need to factor ongoing costs like fuel, maintenance, and insurance.

: How much can you afford to spend on a new car? Keep in mind that the initial purchase price is just the beginning. You’ll also need to factor ongoing costs like fuel, maintenance, and insurance. Seating : How many people will be riding in the car on a regular basis? Do you need a car with three rows of seats, or will two rows be sufficient?

: How many people will be riding in the car on a regular basis? Do you need a car with three rows of seats, or will two rows be sufficient? Features : What features are important to you? Do you want a car with a sunroof, leather seats, or parking cameras?

: What features are important to you? Do you want a car with a sunroof, leather seats, or parking cameras? Safety : Safety is always a top priority when buying a new car. Look for cars with good crash test ratings and features like airbags.

: Safety is always a top priority when buying a new car. Look for cars with good crash test ratings and features like airbags. Fuel type: Do you want a gasoline-powered car, a diesel-powered car, or an electric car? Each type has its own pros and cons.

There’s then a “help me understand the pros/cons of buying an electric one” follow-up question to the last point raised.

Pros:

Electric cars produce zero emissions when driving, which is better than a gas powered car for the environment. Gas cars produce emissions that contribute to climate change.

They are generally cheaper to operate. They don’t require oil changes or tune-ups, and they have fewer moving parts, so there’s less that can go wrong.

In some places, electric cars are eligible for tax credits.

Electric cars are becoming more popular, so there’s a growing network of charging stations.

Cons:

Electric cars have a more limited driving range, depending on the size of battery.

Charging an electric car can take a while, especially if you use a public charging station.

The initial cost of an electric car is usually higher than the initial cost of an equivalent gasoline car.

Right now, electric cars are not as readily available as gasoline cars. There are fewer models available and they are not as widely available at dealerships.

The final question asks for a road trip itinerary between San Francisco and Santa Cruz. Google returns four locations.

Half Moon Bay features several beautiful beaches, including Gray Whale Cove and Cowell Ranch State Beach. It’s also known for its local art galleries and breweries.

features several beautiful beaches, including Gray Whale Cove and Cowell Ranch State Beach. It’s also known for its local art galleries and breweries. Pescadero is a bit farther south. It’s known for its farm and ranch community. Stop by Pigeon Point Lighthouse to catch a great view. If you want to stay overnight to extend your road trip, there are many quaint bed and breakfasts available here.

is a bit farther south. It’s known for its farm and ranch community. Stop by Pigeon Point Lighthouse to catch a great view. If you want to stay overnight to extend your road trip, there are many quaint bed and breakfasts available here. Redwood forests are also an option. As you approach Santa Cruz, check which Redwood State Parks are open for a walk or hike.

are also an option. As you approach Santa Cruz, check which Redwood State Parks are open for a walk or hike. The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is like an amusement park on the beach, with rides, games, and food. Many people come to Santa Cruz to surf, and you can find lessons and equipment rentals along the beach.

Google also gave a second example of AI-generated “insights” where Search will “distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats.” These direct answers are generated in real-time, with the 10 blue links loading first underneath.

Web results are pushed down as the generated response comes in, with a carousel of “Read more” results offered. Follow-up queries are also given.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: