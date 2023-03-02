Here’s another screenshot from the Pixel Tablet

As we wait for the Pixel Tablet, Google continues to optimize its first-party apps for large screens. A byproduct of that work is a new Google Keep screenshot from the Pixel Tablet today.

On Monday, Google announced that Keep is getting a single note widget. Aimed at improving productivity by letting you see a full note and interact with checkboxes directly from your homescreen, the Workspace team confirmed it’s rolling out now and will be fully available over the coming weeks. It should be coming with version 5.23.082.01.90, though there’s a server-side component that sideloading today does not automatically enable.

By giving you quick and easy access to your most important notes and lists on your home screen, we hope this feature increases your productivity while using the Keep app.

Besides using your selected background color and noting any reminders, a “collaborator icon will appear at the bottom of the note to indicate if it is a shared note between two or more people.”

Today’s announcement includes a screenshot of the new Keep widget that was clearly taken on the Pixel Tablet. We see the Pixel Launcher optimized for the big screen with At a Glance in the top-left corner. The Search bar is in the dock, which sports six places. The wallpaper is again bird-themed and continues the Feathers collection on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The Workspace team previously used the Pixel Tablet to demo other tablet multitasking experiences in Docs and Keep.

The Pixel Tablet is coming in 2023, with I/O the most likely candidate at this point.

