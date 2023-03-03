Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra first discount at $100 off, Sonos sale from $159, more

All of Friday’s best deals are now up for grabs, with the first cash discount available on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $100 off. That is then joined by a rare Sonos spring sale from $159, as well as a pair of discounts on the latest Bose QuietComfort ANC headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23 Ultra sees first cash discount at $100 off

After seeing the rest of Samsung’s new smartphone lineup go on sale throughout the week, Amazon is now marking down the flagship offering. Right now, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB sells for $1,100. Down from $1,200, you’re looking at a $100 discount as well as the very first cash price cut. This is also matching the value of our previous gift card pre-order promotion, too.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 256GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live from $159

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back over the holiday season. You’ll score free shipping across the board, too. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This is the first discount we’ve seen in quite some time, dropping down from the usual $849 going rate. Those $170 make this flagship soundbar even more affordable while marking a return to the all-time low in the process.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II fall to $249

Amazon is now discounting a pair of the most recent Bose flagship listening experiences. Kicking things off as we head into the weekend, the recently-released Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II just hit the scene last fall and are now seeing a price cut down to $249 shipped in four styles. The usual $299 going rate is now being cut thanks to a $50 discount that lands this at the second-best price to date. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in December.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones from $249 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at as much as $80 in savings while stacking up to the second-best price cut to date. This comes within $20 of our previous holiday mention and is the best discount since. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match following from the earbuds above.

First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch.

