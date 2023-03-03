Carl Pei’s Nothing is working on a wacky-looking speaker

Smart speakers have fallen out of popularity a bit as of late, but Carl Pei’s Nothing startup appears to now be working on speaker of some sort, and it has quite the unique look.

Yesterday, Carl Pei teased that Nothing is adding a new device to its product lineup in the near future. There weren’t any specifics offered, besides something to do with a beetle – presumably the codename of the new product.

But in the time since, leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has come out with a first look at the “Nothing speaker.” The image, posted to 91Mobiles, depicts a speaker with a truly wacky design. It has a translucent area at the top with what looks like a handle, with a white body below that has five cutouts for speaker hardware.

Looking at the layout, it seems the speaker has three types of drivers at the top – presumably tweeters – with two larger drivers at the bottom that are almost certainly subwoofers. The layout itself is unique, to say the least, but it seems like it would drive a fair amount of sound. It’s also unclear how large the speaker is, but there are some elements that mirror that of the Nothing Ear (1) headphones, including a red accent button towards the top. It’s also unclear if this will be a Wi-Fi connected speaker, or just one with Bluetooth.

It’s not clear when this product may come to market, but it’s very likely it’s not too far off. Nothing is debuting the Phone (2) sometime this year, as well as Nothing Ear (2).

