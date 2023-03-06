Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 5G up to $350 off, portable SSDs, chargers, and more

All of Monday’s best deals on Android-centric gear and beyond are ready and waiting over on 9to5Toys and down below, highlighted by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is now available with up to $350 in savings to be had for the second-lowest total we have tracked in unlocked condition. We also have a notable deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G. From there, you’ll find solid deals ready and waiting on accessories, including SanDisk’s1TB Extreme PRO 2,000MB/s portable SSD and the 9to5Toys favorite Anker PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fold $350 back into your wallet with Samsung’s Galaxy Z models

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,449.99 shipped. Delivering the second-best price to date on the latest folding smartphone, you’re looking at $350 in savings from the usual $1,800 price tag while beating our previous mention by $44. We’ve also only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back over Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 still packs some notable tech compared to the more recent S23 series. Packed into a familiar form factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of – there’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Arriving with a more compact take on the folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is also getting in on the savings today. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the first price cut in over two months at $899.99 shipped for an unlocked model. This is down from the usual $1,000 price tag in all four colorways and delivers some of the best pricing since the holiday shopping season last year.

SanDisk’s1TB Extreme PRO 2,000MB/s portable SSD back on sale

Amazon is now offering the 1TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Originally $230 and regularly fetching $178 these days at Best Buy, where it is now matched, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is also $100 under the current price for a 2TB model and the second-lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the 1TB – only once have we seen it go for a few bucks less. This is the pro version of the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD that can move data at up to 2,000MB/s alongside USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. After going hands-on, it was immediately apparent how well-built this option is – it features a heat sink forged aluminum chassis to “deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.” Get a closer look right here.

9to5Toys’ favorite Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank now $50 off

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $99.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $50 in savings as well as a return to the all-time low. It clocks in at $10 below our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen in over two months since it hit that price at the start of the holiday shopping season. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won us over at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more, without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then check out even more right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: