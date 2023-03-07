Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra clearance lands at $300 off, Sonos sale, Anker buds, more

All of today’s best discounts are now live for Tuesday and headlined by $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. A spring Sonos sale is now underway from $139, making for yet another one of today’s notable offers. All of which are wrapped up by a chance to score Anker’s popular Library Pro 3 ANC earbuds at $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $300 off

After seeing its latest foldable handsets go on sale for the first time this year, much of that caliber of savings is going live on some previous-generation devices. Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB to $900. While you’d more regularly pay $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings in order to mark the first discount since the holiday shopping event last year. This is also the second-best price cut to date, as well, coming within $30 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Other storage capacities are also getting in on the savings, which we break down below the fold.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra capacities on sale:

Sonos sale offers rare refurbished discounts

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back over the holiday season. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This is the first discount we’ve seen in quite some time, dropping down from the usual $849 going rate. Those $170 make this flagship soundbar even more affordable while marking a return to the all-time low in the process.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone.

Another notable highlight from the sale has the Sonos Roam Portable Speaker for $139. Not only is this down from the usual $179 going rate, but also one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board at $40 off and a new all-time low. Delivering a battery-powered speaker with 10 hours of runtime per charge, Sonos Roam expands your Sonos setup with IP67 water-resistance as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

Sonos refurbished sale discounts:

Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds hit $85

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds at $85. Regularly $170 and closer to somewhere between $100 at $130 these days at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Now available in purple, white, or black at the discounted rate, they might not be the new Liberty 4 set we reviewed previously, but they are a more affordable option nonetheless. The Liberty 3 Pro deliver active noise cancellation alongside HearID tech that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile.” Beyond that, you’ll find 32 hours of battery life alongside a wireless charging-ready case and compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones. Get a closer hands-on look right here.

