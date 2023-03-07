GoodNotes arrives on Android in beta, but only for Samsung tablets

One of the best note-taking apps for iOS — GoodNotes — is launching an Android beta for selected Samsung tablets.

On iOS, high-quality note-taking applications are not all that difficult to find. Sadly, on Android, it’s a more difficult proposition with few high-quality apps being a “must-have.” Released back in 2011 and now on to its fifth full iteration, GoodNotes falls into that category on iPad devices as it goes far beyond the default Apple Notes app.

Sadly, the announcement post for GoodNotes beta on Android is going to be not only limited by open spaces, it can only be used on Samsung tablets with displays larger than 8 inches and with at least 3GB of RAM. As Android Police notes, early testers on Reddit have confirmed that the GoodNotes beta for Android is merely a PWA (progressive web app). Some are complaining that a constant internet connection is required to use GoodNotes on Samsung tablets at this stage.

Despite that, stylus support is included, and that makes this a powerful alternative with added features such as notepad customization, over 50+ templates, document commenting, a dedicated dark mode, plus much more. At least during the beta phase, GoodNotes will be free to testers. When available as a full release, we expect certain in-app purchases to come to the application, which on iOS start at $8.99 per month.

During this beta phase, syncing between GoodNotes on Android and iOS is not available but could come in a future update. There are also limits to 20 notebooks with this free version, and 10,000 places are up for grabs for those wanting to trial this on their device. To sign for the GoodNotes beta on Android up, you can head over to the Google Play Store provided you have an eligible Samsung tablet.

