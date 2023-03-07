GoodNotes arrives on Android in beta, but only for Samsung tablets

Damien Wilde

- Mar. 7th 2023 3:54 am PT

2 Comments

One of the best note-taking apps for iOS — GoodNotes — is launching an Android beta for selected Samsung tablets.

On iOS, high-quality note-taking applications are not all that difficult to find. Sadly, on Android, it’s a more difficult proposition with few high-quality apps being a “must-have.” Released back in 2011 and now on to its fifth full iteration, GoodNotes falls into that category on iPad devices as it goes far beyond the default Apple Notes app.

Sadly, the announcement post for GoodNotes beta on Android is going to be not only limited by open spaces, it can only be used on Samsung tablets with displays larger than 8 inches and with at least 3GB of RAM. As Android Police notes, early testers on Reddit have confirmed that the GoodNotes beta for Android is merely a PWA (progressive web app). Some are complaining that a constant internet connection is required to use GoodNotes on Samsung tablets at this stage.

Goodnotes android beta
Goodnotes android beta

Despite that, stylus support is included, and that makes this a powerful alternative with added features such as notepad customization, over 50+ templates, document commenting, a dedicated dark mode, plus much more. At least during the beta phase, GoodNotes will be free to testers. When available as a full release, we expect certain in-app purchases to come to the application, which on iOS start at $8.99 per month.

Goodnotes android beta

During this beta phase, syncing between GoodNotes on Android and iOS is not available but could come in a future update. There are also limits to 20 notebooks with this free version, and 10,000 places are up for grabs for those wanting to trial this on their device. To sign for the GoodNotes beta on Android up, you can head over to the Google Play Store provided you have an eligible Samsung tablet.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro