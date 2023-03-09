Deals: DJI Mini 3 Drone sees first discount to $469, iOttie Android car mounts from $18, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the first discount to date on DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone at $469. That’s alongside Tile’s Pro item tracker for $28 and these iOttie Android car mounts from $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone sees first discount to $469

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new DJI Mini 3 Drone. After just launching last December right ahead of the holidays, the brand’s new entry-level experience is landing at an all-time low. Now on sale for $469, this is down from the usual $559 going rate. It’s the very first markdown so far, and arrives with $90 in savings attached. This discount is also matched directly from DJI. DJI’s new Mini 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet.

The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 38-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this one of the first DJI drones to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

Keep tabs on your gear with Tile’s Pro item tracker down at $28

Alongside some deals on the standard model, Amazon is now offering the 2022 Tile Pro item locator at $28. Regularly $35 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also within $3 of the lowest price have tracked and the first deal at Amazon since the holidays last year. Alongside the brand’s sort of tab-style form-factor and loop so you can affix it to just about anything, this is the pro-grade variant for a reason.

It features a replaceable power source allowing it to remain useful well beyond the built-in battery of the standard Mate model. That’s on top of the much longer Bluetooth range for direct location tracking at up to 400-feet away joined by the usual Android and iOS companion app action that provides last known location data. You can even use it in reverse to locate your smartphone. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 5 car mounts for Android start at $18

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent Car Mount for $18. While you would more regularly pay $25, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year and is the lowest we’ve seen since our previous mention back in December. It amounts to 28% in savings and comes within cents of the all-time low from the holidays. Delivering iOttie’s latest One Touch mount mechanism, the brand’s in-car accessory keeps your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view by resting right on an air vent. Whether you’re looking for a way to keep an eye on navigation directions in landscape orientation or just check on music playback, the swivel head adjusts to your use case. Plus, iOttie’s mount can adjust to hold everything from the most compact handsets to more flagship smartphones.

Amazon also currently carries the savings over to the the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount at $25. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at just under 30% off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in the summer of 2022 and is within cents of the Black Friday mention. As the latest version of iOttie’s popular car mount, this model sports a refreshed One Touch system for keeping your phone locked in place. Its cup holder design lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console, differing from the air vent build of the featured offering.

