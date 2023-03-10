Deals: Hisense ULED 4K Smart Google TVs from $368, Anker ANC headphones $88, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now on tap and headlined by Hisense’s 2022 model ULED 4K Smart Google TVs, which start from $368. That’s alongside Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones, which come in three colors are are now resting at an $88 low. Plus, Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro Smartwatch is at $125. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Hisense’s 2022 model ULED VRR 4K UHD Smart Google TVs start from $368

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $700. This model launched in the summer of 2022 at $800 shipped and is now $100 off the going rate and matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. While we have seen a couple of drops to $698, only once has it been much lower than that at Amazon, and that was for a brief one-day sale at $50 less. We are also still tracking the 55- and 65-inch models at $368 and $498.

The 2022 Hisense U6H Series delivers a unibody, bezel-less design with midtier specs at notable prices, including variable refresh rate tech, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and Google Assistant/Alexa voice command action. You’ll also land automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) as part of the display’s game mode to “minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.”

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones come in three colors at $88

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $88 in three different styles. Down from $130, it just recently dropped to $110 with today’s offer now arriving at a new all-time low. This is $8 under our previous mention and amounts to a grand total of 33% in savings.

Arriving as the now previous-generation pair of flagship headphones from Anker, the Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes, alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support. There’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app. So if you’ve been looking for a solution to get in the over-ear headphone game without paying the Bose or Sennheiser tax, today’s discount makes it more affordable than ever. You can get a closer look at the headphones in our launch coverage.

Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro Smartwatch at $125

Amazon is currently offering the black colorway Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch for $125. Normally going for $160, this 22% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked, with today’s deal being the lowest we’ve seen over the past year. It also comes within $15 of the all-time low seen only once before. Delivering a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, you’ll easily be able to see the time, notifications, fitness stats, and more on your new smartwatch.

The battery is said to last for 18 days on a single charge, meaning you can go over two weeks without plugging it in. You’ll find built-in GPS available too, which can help track hiking trips, biking outings, and more. Don’t worry about taking off the watch when you swim either – it can remain water-resistant up to 100 meters below the surface, so you could realistically dive with it. Over 100 sport modes are baked in here with the watch monitoring your heart rate, your blood-oxygen saturation, and even your sleep. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more.

