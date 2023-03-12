Accuweather app revamps forecasts in latest update, adds themed icon support on Android

Accuweather recently launched a new update to its mobile app across Android and iOS which revamps forecasts with a new graph view that provides easier access to information, and there’s now themed icon support on Android 13.

Rolling out now via the Play Store, Accuweather’s latest update on Android delivers two notable new features. For one, the app now supports a themed icon on Android 13. The option, available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, allows the app’s homescreen icon to change to match the system accent colors drawn from the wallpaper.

Beyond that, and more importantly, the Accuweather app has also revamped its forecasts page dramatically. The page now shows a graph view by default, showing temperature changes throughout the day on a horizontally-scrolling list that shows current, high, and low temperatures at the bottom of the screen.

Further tabs at the top of the page then allow users to see the same hourly breakdown for precipitation, air quality, humidity, UV index, wind, dew point, cloud cover, and visibility. The previous list view is still available with a toggle switch at the top of the page, but there’s no option to default to the list view.

Finally, the update has also introduced a new “Watch Live” tab to the bottom bar, which brings up live weather videos from Accuweather as well as other brief videos about weather events. Both of these changes are live on both Android and iOS devices.

