9to5Google Log Out: The Google Pixel team needs to make a Weather app

Besides being powered by Dark Sky (now WeatherKit), the iOS 16 Weather app is gorgeous with animated backgrounds that reflect current conditions and a card/grid-based UI. In comparison, the comparable weather experience on Pixel phones just got a dark theme, though purely due to a bug (we think) that also broke the ability to swipe between the tabs for Today/Tomorrow/10 days.

Behind the scenes, this “Weather” experience is powered and updated by the Google (Search) app. (This is similar to Google Podcasts and Lens, though both those “apps” offer better, more modern experiences.)

Google Weather is simply old. It got a Google Material Theme redesign just as Material You was widely rolling out in 2021.

On Pixel phones, that experience is what opens when tapping the temperature in At a Glance or the homescreen widgets. It’s simply not good enough, and the team behind the Pixel software/OS experience needs to make their own.

From Samsung to Nothing, other Android OEMs offer their own weather app. Nothing is an especially good example, with its app fully conveying its unique design language for a consistent experience.

The Pixel team needs to do the same as checking the weather is a vital experience on today’s phones. It’s important – sometimes critical – information to have as you go through the day, and needs to be displayed in a UI that’s simple and reliable.

A Pixel Weather app could also be a good design playground for Material You and tablet/foldable UIs, while there are opportunities for exploring what an assistive weather experience (e.g., custom notifications tuned to your temperature preferences) would be. Meanwhile, I was skeptical initially, but Apple News articles occasionally appearing in the iOS Weather app for related events can be pretty useful.

In terms of precedent, the Pixel team has experience with Recorder, Personal Safety, and Bedtime Mode (before it became widely available). Somebody at Google also took the time to create Material You weather widgets that remain exclusive to Pixel phones.

Even if Google Search were to entirely revamp1 the existing Weather offering, I still think the Pixel should have its own app that’s unique. This experience should not be an afterthought, but rather something that’s crafted.

1 The phone experience should take inspiration from the Weather application available on Wear OS 3. This watch app is simple with a single feed for current conditions, 8-hour and 5-day forecasts, and sunset/sunrise. It’s complemented by Tiles for Forecast, Sun, and UV Index, as well as a pair of complications. Google needs to add wind conditions and ability to see other cities, but it’s otherwise a thoroughly enjoyable experience and a highlight of Wear OS 3.

9to5Mac: There's something special about the 2018 iPad Pro

Electrek: Tesla has built its 4 millionth electric car

