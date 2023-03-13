Marvel subpoenas Google to find ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ leaker

Almost a month before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters, a Google Docs appeared on Reddit with what appeared to be the full dialogue of the film. Marvel has now subpoenaed Google and Reddit to help find the leaker.

In January (via TorrentFreak), a 63-page Google Doc was created with the full dialogue of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Speakers are not identified, but it wasn’t too hard to piece together the movie’s plot by reading.

This document was subsequently posted to r/MarvelStudioSpoilers by the subreddit’s moderators. (Google Docs was used in the first place as Reddit posts have a 40,000 character limit.) That post says the document “contains the subtitles for the third Ant-Man movie. The file was provided to us in another language and we used three different translators to convert it to English.”

By late January, Disney’s “Digital Media Antipiracy” team was aware of the document and submitted a removal request to Google. By that point, the creators of the document already removed it, so Google didn’t take any action.

L: Google Docs with the movie’s opening lines | R: Reddit post (Credit: TorrentFreak)

Last week, a Marvel entity submitted a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) Subpoena to “identify an alleged infringer or infringers.”

The DMCA Subpoena is directed to Google, the service provider of the online file storage account to which the infringing party posted content which infringes copyright rights held by MVL (the “Infringing Content”).

Marvel is asking “all identifying information” related to the creators of the Google Docs file, “including without limitation, the name(s), username(s), address(es), telephone number(s), email address(es); any IP address(es) used by such user(s); and any account number(s) associated with such user(s).”

Similar information from Reddit is requested, with r/MarvelStudioSpoilers (as of Monday evening) set to private.

Cover image: Scott Lang using a Not Pink Pixel 3 in Avengers: Endgame

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: