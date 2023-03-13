Microsoft Bing now has 100 million daily active users, thanks to AI

Generative AI has proven it has the public’s interest, with ChatGPT crossing the 100 million user barrier extremely quickly. And now, that technology has pushed Microsoft Bing to have 100 million daily active users.

Microsoft announced its “new Bing,” built in collaboration with OpenAI using the power of ChatGPT, on February 7. In a blog post last week, the company confirmed that Microsoft Bing now has 100 million daily active users, with the Chat feature having pushed the search engine over that milestone.

While that’s an important number to hit, even Microsoft acknowledges that it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to Google.

We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing. This is a surprisingly notable figure, and yet we are fully aware we remain a small, low, single digit share player. That said, it feels good to be at the dance!

Breaking down the number a bit further, Microsoft says that roughly one-third of users of the “new Bing” preview are new to using Bing entirely. Microsoft also says that around 45 million chats have been performed since the preview began last month.

The new users did come at a considerable cost, though. A report from Bloomberg revealed that Microsoft spent “several hundred million dollars” to create the hardware needed for Azure cloud services to power OpenAI’s training models and experiences.

