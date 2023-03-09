Grammarly adding ChatGPT-like AI to create text in your writing style, outlines, and more

Generative AI was made popular by ChatGPT at the end of 2022, and for the first few months of 2023, the floodgates have opened up for the technology. This week, grammar-checking tool Grammarly is announcing support for a generative AI tool that can write content in your personal writing style.

Launching in the coming months, “GrammarlyGO” is a generative AI product that is designed to “accelerate productivity where people write.”

Like ChatGPT, GrammarlyGO is able to create text based on a short prompt, though Grammarly’s special trick is that the content generated copies your usual writing style – after all, Grammarly already analyzes everything you write for typos, so there’s plenty of data to work with. Use cases for this that Grammarly points out includes writing email replies based on one-click prompts such as “I’m not interested.”

Grammarly also says that its generative AI tool is able to rewrite existing content to assist the tone or clarity, as well as taking that existing content and either lengthen or shorten it to fit a certain word count. The tool is also pitched to help content creation by using the AI to help generate outlines or form ideas.

Compose text: With a quick prompt, users can compose a high-quality, tailored draft right where they're working.

Reply to emails: GrammarlyGO understands the context of emails and offers relevant one-click prompts (like "I'm interested" or "I'm not interested") for users to quickly draft thoughtful replies.

Rewrite for tone and clarity: Transform entire sections of writing to be clearer and use the right tone, whether to improve its friendliness, professionalism, or more. Users can choose from prompts or input their own to rewrite their selected text.

Rewrite for length: Transform writing to be just the right length, making it longer or shorter at the click of a prompt.

Ideate: Augment creativity and speed up content creation by using GrammarlyGO as an AI ideation partner, generating outlines or ideas to reference or add directly into text.

Personalize their voice: Users can set their preferred tones and professional role to generate writing personalized to their voice and needs.

Use prompts as a guide: GrammarlyGO leverages unique context to suggest one-click prompts for jumpstarting or improving writing.

GrammarlyGO will be available to all users, free or paid, starting with a beta program in April.

