YouTube Music for Android preps support for podcasts

YouTube announced last month that podcasts are coming to YouTube Music, and we’re now seeing the Android app add the necessary support with version 5.48.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Podcasts in YouTube Music will be rolling out “soon” in the US. Until then, YouTube is rolling out the necessary support for Creators in YouTube Studio, like labeling playlists as shows.

Like with songs, you will be able to add podcast episodes to your queue or have them play next:

<string name=”add_to_queue_toast_episode”>Episode added to queue</string> <string name=”play_next_toast_episode”>Episode will play next</string>

In settings, you’ll have the option to “Switch podcast videos to audio-only versions of episodes when available.” This “Don’t play podcast videos” option complements the existing “Don’t play music videos.”

Podcasts will appear in the Library tab, with downloaded music and episodes appearing side-by-side:

<string name=”library_episodes_shelf_title”>Episodes</string> <string name=”offline_podcasts_shelf_title”>Podcasts</string> <string name=”offline_episodes_detail_page_title”>Downloaded Episodes</string> <string name=”offline_downloads_tracks_and_episodes_empty_state_text”>Music and podcasts you download will appear here</string>

That side-by-side nature will also apply to search, with YouTube updating the “Search songs, albums, and artists” hint to “Search songs, artists, podcasts.”

Lastly, the sleep timer will support multi-hour countdowns to get through long shows:

<string name=”sleep_timer”>Sleep timer</string> <string name=”sleep_timer_hours_and_minutes_left”>Sleep timer \u2022 %1$s %2$s left</string>

