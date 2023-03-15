Pixel 8 renders leak 5.8-inch screen for a small Android flagship

Following yesterday’s Pro leak, renders of the Pixel 8 have now emerged and show a similarly rounded design, but without the new camera bar sensor.

According to OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), the smaller phone in the Pixel 8 series shares the same rounded corners with minimal left and right bezels if this renders leak pans out. The bottom one is apparent, while the top bezel hides a speaker.

The Pixel 8 is said to have a 5.8-inch screen that is significantly smaller than the 6.3-inch display of the Pixel 7. The phone is 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, or 5.1mm shorter, 2.4mm narrower, and .2mm thinner compared to the Pixel 7. Another comparison is to the 6.1-inch Pixel 6a, with the Pixel 8 having the same thickness but 1.7mm shorter and 1mm narrower.

On the rear, we have a camera pill that’s larger and much closer to the top and bottom of the bar than today. Next to it is the rear-facing microphone and flash. There is no additional camera bar sensor, which could be LIDAR on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Like on the Pixel 7, the camera bar merges into the side frame, which looks shinier in these renders. The power button and volume rocker remains on the right edge.

These dimensions would make the Pixel 8 a mini flagship that Android has mostly lacked over the years. For comparison, the Asus Zenfone 9 has a 5.9-inch screen.

Meanwhile, similar to how Google’s Pro phones for the past two years have offered a telephoto lens, this smaller device will lack that third camera and the identified sensor, thus increasing the specifications gap. Otherwise, the Pixel 8 should be using the same Tensor G3 chipset and share the same dual camera array.

Google should announce the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this fall.

