Deals: Google Nest Audio sees first discount of the year at $85, Philips Hue smart lights, more

All of today’s best discounts are now headlined by the first price cut of the year on Google Nest Audio at $85. That’s joined by this ongoing markdown on DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone, which is now $90 off just in time for spring flights. Just don’t forget to go check out this refurbished Philips Hue sale while the smart lights are on sale through the end of the day. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Audio sees first discount of the year in three colors

B&H is now offering Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $85 in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage styles. Down from $100, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a rare chance to save since dropping $5 less over the holiday shopping season last year.

Even with Google planning a Fuchia-powered predecessor, the Nest Audio still arrives as one of its more recent smart speakers and will serenade you as such. On top of being able to do all of the things that Google Assistant is known for like answering questions and controlling smart home devices, its internal audio array can handle streaming your favorite songs and podcasts. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

DJI’s just-released Mini 3 Drone shoots vertical video at $90 off

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new DJI Mini 3 Drone. After just launching last December right ahead of the holidays, the brand’s new entry-level experience is landing at an all-time low. Now on sale for $469, this is down from the usual $559 going rate. It’s the very first markdown so far, and arrives with $90 in savings attached. This discount is also matched directly from DJI. DJI’s new Mini 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet.

The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 38-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this one of the first DJI drones to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

Philips Hue refurb sale goes live for today only

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $19. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

An easy highlight from the sale, the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp is now down to $251. It typically fetches $330 but is now seeing a discount to $290 courtesy of Amazon. Today’s refurbished discount delivers the second-best price yet in either case, and amounts to as much as 24% in savings.

Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too.

