Google is giving some Pixel Superfans early access to Bard

Ben Schoon

Mar. 20th 2023 10:55 am PT

11 Comments

Google has been under fire for not yet releasing Bard, its generative AI similar to OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-4, but testing is underway. Now Google is opening Bard up to some of its Pixel Superfans.

Bard was announced in February without any clear launch window. At the time, the company said that it would test the AI with its Trusted Tester program. Now Google is expanding testing to another group.

9to5Google has viewed an email sent to Pixel Superfans from Google that extends an invitation to use Bard early. As far as we’re aware, Google has not yet opened up access, but that seems to be right around the corner.

The email reads in part:

Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We’d like to offer you – a member of our Pixel Superfan community – early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback.

We can’t wait to hear how people start using Bard, but we also know that large language models will not always get it right. Input from a wide range of experts and users will help Bard improve.

It appears that Google is opening up early access to Superfans in an effort to continue training Bard in real-life use. It was reported last month that Google is having its employees test Bard and provide feedback to help train the AI by providing corrections for wrong answers.

It’s still unclear when Google will launch Bard to the public, but it’s obvious that work is still very much underway.

