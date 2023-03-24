Deals: Google Pixel Watch hits $299 low, Bose QuietComfort II earbuds $249, more

All of today’s best deals are now live, with an all-time low landing on Google’s new Pixel Watch at $299. You can also save on the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II styles at $249, as well as the Wyze smart Floodlight Cam at $75. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s new Pixel Watch drops to $299 all-time low

Best Buy is now offering the new Google Pixel Watch for $300 in all four colorways. Over at Amazon, the price drops $1 lower down to $299. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking $51 in savings as well as only the second discount of the year. Beating our previous mention from the beginning of 2023 by an extra $1, today’s offer is the best of the year and matching the all-time low.

With spring workouts now on the mind, today’s Google Pixel Watch discount is the perfect chance to outfit your Pixel handset with some added fitness tracking tech. Google’s very first wearable arrives with the latest version of Wear OS and comes backed by Fitbit Activity Tracking on top of monitoring sleep and heart rate. Some more novel inclusions like heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech round out the experience. Plus, our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in new limited-edition styles hit $249 lows

Through the end of the day, Amazon is now offering the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $249 shipped in two of the new styles. Available in both the limited-edition Midnight Blue and Eclipse Grey colorways, pricing now starts at $249 shipped. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings as well as the first discounts on these specific styles. These also are the second-best prices overall at within $20 of the all-time low.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Wyze smart Floodlight Cam upgrades your Assistant setup at $75

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Floodlight Cam for $75. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at 25% off. It lands at within $5 of the all-time low from the beginning of February and is the best price since.

Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: