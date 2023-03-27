Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $180 off, Govee Assistant smart lights $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by discounts on the higher capacity 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 series handsets from $800. You can also refresh your Assistant setup with Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights at $90, with rare price cuts delivering the best discounts of the year on Meta Quest 2 VR headsets from $349 to wrap everything up. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra 512GB handsets discounted from $800

Amazon today is rolling out some of the very first discounts across Samsung’s new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones. Marking down unlocked versions of all three 5G handsets, shipping is free across the board. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $1,200. Normally fetching the usual $1,380 MSRP, today’s offer is delivering only the second-ever discount on the elevated storage configuration. It’s matching the all-time low at $180 off, as well.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights have never sold for less at $180

Govee recently took another page out of the Nanoleaf playbook by launching its new Glide Y Lights, and today a new all-time low is going live. Having launched back in November, today the company’s official storefront is dropping the smart modular lighting package down to $179.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Dropping down from $230, you’re looking at $50 in savings in order to deliver the best discount ever. It’s $20 under our previous mention while marking only the third chance to save so far. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app.

Best prices of the year land on Meta Quest 2 VR headset from $349

Amazon is now offering the Meta Quest 2 VR Headset starting at $349 for the 128GB capacity. Dropping down from the usual $400 going rate, this is the first discount of the year courtesy of the retailer. Landing at that new 2023 low is $51 in savings as well as the best price we’ve seen since last fall. There were some better values up for grabs with gift card and bundles last Black Friday, but today’s cash discount is the best in months. And while we saw the elevated 256GB capacity on sale for a 1-day sale last month, Amazon is stepping in to deliver even more notable savings at $430, down from $500.

Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well. Back when we first reviewed the headset, we noted that it was “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” That leap forward still stands today, as this is one of the best values around for virtual reality.

