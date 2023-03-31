 Skip to main content

Newest Sony leaks show off WF-C700 earbuds, striking WH-1000XM5 variant

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Mar 31 2023 - 8:41 am PT
With Sony gearing up for what should be a momentous WF-1000XM5 launch sometime this year, the newest company leaks showcase a couple of products to remind us of what’s closer in the pipeline – the Sony WF-C700 earbuds and a new blue version of the WH-1000XM5 headphones.

Over a year ago, Sony launched a pair of earbuds that flew a little under the radar. Those earbuds were the WF-C500s. These midrange buds packed basic water resistance, AAC codec support, and 10-hour battery life. Of course, that wasn’t a lot but they cost somewhere around $100.

Now, it looks like we’re getting our first high-definition glimpse at the Sony WF-C700s. We can’t help but imagine these buds will stick with the same mid-range model that its predecessor did. With that in mind, we might see these hit somewhere around $100 again, hopefully.

Sony is sticking with the same design script on the WF-C700 earbuds, featuring a simple round design that doesn’t stand out too much. From the leaks (via Roland Quandt) we can see the earbuds, pill-shaped case, and what looks like the box contents.

The WF-C700 should hit the market in at least 4 colors – black, white, lavender, and mint.

As for the over-the-ear leak, we’re seeing a brand-new variant of the WH-1000XM5 headphones. As a successor to the 1000XM4s, these headphones had a lot to live up to. Launched in May of last year, the XM5 headphones took on that challenge and delivered.

In another leak, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are shown off in a new dark navy finish. This blue and gold design looks great and adds to the massive colorway collection of black and silver.

Sony hasn’t officially addressed these leaks yet, so there’s no real telling of when the devices will hit the shelves. As best as we can hope, the WH-1000XM5 blue variant should follow the same pricing of $399 and the Sony WF-C700 shouldn’t stray too far from the last model.

