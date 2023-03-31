Xbox Game Pass’ Friends and Family plan with cloud expands to a new region

Xbox Game Pass is already one of the best deals in gaming, but Microsoft’s continually teased “Friends and Family” plan has the potential to make it even better. Now, that plan is expanding to New Zealand.

Some Xbox owners report that the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan is showing up on the dashboard (homescreen) of their console.

This appears to be happening only in New Zealand at the moment as one Twitter user in the US, who had switched their region to New Zealand temporarily, first highlighted. The same notification doesn’t appear to be showing up for users in other countries, such as the United States. Still, that’s a region where Microsoft has not previously been testing out the plan. Previously, it was only available in Colombia and Ireland.

We’ve also noticed that Microsoft has updated its Game Pass website in New Zealand, now showing the Friends and Family plan as an option for users to sign up for.

Apparently, the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan will cost $39.95 per month in New Zealand. Without the Friends and Family plan, Game Pass runs $19.95 per month in the region, so it costs effectively double. If that translates to the eventual US pricing, it would put the cost of the plan at roughly $30 (Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99 per month). The page also confirms support for PC, console, and cloud gaming for up to five users, even if they aren’t in your household.

It’s still unclear when Xbox Game Pass will extend its Friends and Family plan on a wider scale, but today’s quiet expansion (as well as last week’s removal of the $1 introductory offer) signals that Microsoft may be moving closer to that launch.

