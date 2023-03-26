You can no longer try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 as Microsoft ends trial offer

For quite some time now Microsoft has offered a $1 trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which granted new players access to the full library, including cloud gaming, for a fraction of the usual price. But now, that offer is done.

Microsoft confirmed to The Verge that is has ended its “introductory offer” for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. New subscribers now have no trial offer at all, and need to commit to the $14.99 monthly rate to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with cloud gaming, or Game Pass on PC or console for $9.99. Microsoft teases new offers coming in the future.

Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, said:

We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.

It’s certainly a shame to see Microsoft pull the plug on the $1 Xbox Game Pass trial, but the company’s reasoning isn’t all that hard to decipher. In November, it was revealed that Xbox Game Pass could have as many as 29 million subscribers, as Sony mentioned during the investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has also been working on a Friends and Family plan which would reduce the cost of Game Pass for many. That plan is currently being tested in select countries, and in Ireland runs €21.99/month.

