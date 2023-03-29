 Skip to main content

Nvidia Shield TV update removes Gamestream, replaces with GeForce Now

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 29 2023 - 11:41 am PT
nvidia shield tv pro

Nvidia announced earlier this year that it would pull the plug on Gamestream, a tool that allows gamers to stream titles from a Windows PC to other devices, such as Nvidia Shield TV. Now, an update on Shield TV is removing Gamestream and replacing it with GeForce Now.

Starting today, an update to the Nvidia Games app will do two things. Firstly, it removes Gamestream from the Shield TV. This was previously announced, but Nvidia hadn’t set a firm date for the full removal. Nvidia has already shut down Gamestream, so this removal is mainly cleaning up loose ends.

Now, the “Nvidia Games” app will be renamed “GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming for SHIELD TV.”

Nvidia says the change “better supports” the app’s current functionality and sets the stage for further future improvements. The company says that this is the “first step in bringing new features and improvements to GeForce NOW on Android and Android TV devices.” In time, the existing GeForce Now app for other Android TV devices and this rebranded version specific to Shield will be unified to “streamline development.”

This update will also bring the Shield’s GeForce Now experience up to par with the one available on other Android TV OS devices. The Shield is still the only Android TV OS device, though, that can stream GeForce Now at 4K.

