Google Pixel Tablet arrives at FCC, revealing UWB connectivity

The much-anticipated Google Pixel Tablet has arrived for approval at the FCC, revealing that the device will feature ultra wideband (UWB) connectivity, just like the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro.

In order for any device with a wireless connection to get sold, it needs to go through various regulatory agencies around the world, including the FCC in the United States. Today, a new Made by Google device turned up in the FCC’s database with the model number GTU8P.

In a document describing where to find the required FCC e-label, the location described – “Settings > About > Regulatory labels” – lines up with this being an Android device. Moreover, the new Google product is only listed for three connection standards: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and UWB. Based on the lack of cellular connectivity, we believe that GTU8P must be the Google Pixel Tablet.

Beyond simply being a good sign that the Pixel Tablet is finally moving closer to a retail launch – fingers crossed for Google I/O! – this is our first confirmation of the large-screen gadget bringing UWB connectivity. Up to this point, UWB has gone relatively unused on the Pixel series, primarily allowing one’s phone to be used as a digital car key, a task which would not be handled well by a bulky tablet.

Instead, it’s possible that Google may be preparing for the Pixel Tablet to work with the “Tap to Transfer” system that we’ve seen in-progress for Android, matching the Apple ecosystem’s ability to “hand off” media to a HomePod. Relatedly, we’ve also seen signs that an upcoming Nest speaker should also feature UWB hardware. It’s not yet clear whether the UWB support in the Pixel Tablet would be intended for receiving signals (tap your phone to the tablet to Cast music), sending them (tap tablet to speaker), or both.

Beyond that initiative, UWB should also be a factor in Google’s upcoming Finder Network, being used to more precisely locate lost gadgets/items.

Otherwise, though, today’s FCC listing for the Pixel Tablet offers little in the way of tangible details about the device, but it does strongly suggest we’ll see it launch in the coming weeks or months.