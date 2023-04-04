 Skip to main content

Waze adds new theme presets in ‘Customize Your Drive’ update

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 4 2023 - 7:50 am PT
0 Comments
waze customize drive

If Waze is known for anything, it’s the fun and loose take the app has on navigation. With a new tool, called “Customize Your Drive,” users are able to choose from a selection of presets that completely change the experience.

Over the years, we’ve seen some pretty interesting theming to come out of the Waze team. Some updates have included voice packs that add a little flair to your navigation, while others add special limited-edition vehicles for other Waze users to see on their commute while you pass them up. In either case, Waze has made it clear that it will continue to bring new and interesting design features to the app.

Today, Waze announced a change that brings a lot of those design choices up a level. The new feature is a page called “Customize Your Drive” that lets you sift through a series of design packs that include a set of voice direction choices, car designs, and Waze “moods.” Each pack has a specific theme, and some familiar ones have made their way into the surprisingly vast selection.

So far, it looks like the Waze app has added a total of 12 content packs, each with elements that can individually be enabled. Those 12 are split into several categories:

ArtistsWaze originalsAre we there yet?Stress-free commute
Christina AguileraZombiesFraggle RockKaramo
KahlaniCats or DogsPAW PatrolBiz Jargon
Boy GeorgeDecadesHaloHeadspace

The new feature is located within the Waze settings, under “Customize Your Drive.” From there you can choose between the theming packs made available. Along with the existing content, Waze is also introducing the Zodiac pack, which allows you to choose themes based on sign.

waze customize drive

The new customized drive feature will be available from today on for users based in the US. Waze states that other markets will see the feature in the future, though no other specifics were given.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Waze

Waze

Waze is a third-party navigation application tha…

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch