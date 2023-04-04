Waze adds new theme presets in ‘Customize Your Drive’ update

If Waze is known for anything, it’s the fun and loose take the app has on navigation. With a new tool, called “Customize Your Drive,” users are able to choose from a selection of presets that completely change the experience.

Over the years, we’ve seen some pretty interesting theming to come out of the Waze team. Some updates have included voice packs that add a little flair to your navigation, while others add special limited-edition vehicles for other Waze users to see on their commute while you pass them up. In either case, Waze has made it clear that it will continue to bring new and interesting design features to the app.

Today, Waze announced a change that brings a lot of those design choices up a level. The new feature is a page called “Customize Your Drive” that lets you sift through a series of design packs that include a set of voice direction choices, car designs, and Waze “moods.” Each pack has a specific theme, and some familiar ones have made their way into the surprisingly vast selection.

So far, it looks like the Waze app has added a total of 12 content packs, each with elements that can individually be enabled. Those 12 are split into several categories:

Artists Waze originals Are we there yet? Stress-free commute Christina Aguilera Zombies Fraggle Rock Karamo Kahlani Cats or Dogs PAW Patrol Biz Jargon Boy George Decades Halo Headspace

The new feature is located within the Waze settings, under “Customize Your Drive.” From there you can choose between the theming packs made available. Along with the existing content, Waze is also introducing the Zodiac pack, which allows you to choose themes based on sign.

The new customized drive feature will be available from today on for users based in the US. Waze states that other markets will see the feature in the future, though no other specifics were given.