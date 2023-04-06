Deals: OnePlus 10T lands at $500, Anker Soundcore earbuds from $79, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, headlined by a $150 discount on OnePlus 10T. That’s joined by a chance to save on Anker’s Soundcore Space headphones and earbuds from $79, as well as Marshall’s compact and retro Willen Bluetooth speaker at $98. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10T is an even better value with $150 discount

The new OnePlus 11 may be shipping now, but those who want an even better value can now save on the company’s previous-generation smartphone. The OnePlus 10T typically sells for $650, but thanks to an Amazon discount, is now down to $500. Now clocking in at the second-best price to date, this comes within $6 of the all-time low while amounting to $150 in savings. We’ve only seen it sell for less once in the past, with today’s offer delivering the best price cut we’ve seen in over a month.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

Save $20 on Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds

Anker is now offering its new Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones for $130, also available at Amazon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save at $20 off. It’s the lowest in a few months and the second-best discount to date. Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut. Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Another one of Anker’s new Soundcore releases is also on sale for the first time of the year today. Right now, Anker is offering its Space A40 ANC Earbuds for $79. Down from $100 in three different colors, today’s offer is delivering $21 in savings as well as a new all-time low at $1 below the previous mention. Also sporting 50-hour playback on a single charge, these true wireless earbuds are backed by active noise cancelling tech that sounds quite solid for the price point. You’ll also get access to much of the same tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and and vocals. I was personally a big fan in our hands-on review, too.

Marshall’s compact and retro Willen Bluetooth speaker falls to $98

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $98. Having dropped from the usual $120 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save thanks to the $22 price cut. It’s also arriving at the second-best price to date by coming within $5 of the all-time low set once before back in January. It’s the best since and only the second markdown of the year, too.

Willen arrives as Marshall’s most compact speaker, rocking a portable design that fits all of the company’s usual retro stylings. The black and brass colorway is complemented by an IP67 waterproof enclosure made of vinyl, with metal accenting to deliver on that old school amp look and feel. The speaker gets 15 hours of battery life before it’s time to plug in, and also has a fun adjustable strap on the back for attaching to backpacks, shower curtain rods, and anywhere else you can think of listening to the Willen. We further broke down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review from last summer, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]