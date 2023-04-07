It may soon be possible to locate your Android phone even when it’s powered off

Google is preparing a new feature for its yet-to-be-launched Finder Network, making it possible to locate a missing or stolen phone even when it’s powered off.

For years now, Google has been working to develop a true competitor to Apple’s Find My network, making it possible to locate devices with precision and with the help of the billions of global Android devices. This project – most recently dubbed the “Finder Network” – is an expansion of Android’s Find My Device app and should make it far easier to get the precise current location of missing things like phones, headphones, and more.

Though to be truly competitive with Apple’s Find My, one must-have feature is the ability for a phone to be found even when it’s powered off. Back in 2021, Apple introduced this with iOS 15, acting as a further deterrent of theft, as an iPhone can still be located after it’s been powered off or even factory reset.

As first spotted by Android leaker Kuba Wojciechowski and shared on 91Mobiles, Google’s Finder Network is set to gain this same capability. Our APK Insight team is able to corroborate that the feature is in progress as part of Google Play Services.

Once the Finder Network launches, enrolled Android devices will put out a Bluetooth signal that can be received by other Androids. For the sake of safety and privacy, these signals are handled in an encrypted and anonymized way.

With this new feature, dubbed “Power-off Finder,” this anonymous signal will continue to be broadcast after an Android phone has been shut off. Ideally, this would discourage theft as a device can still be found when it’s powered off, but additionally, acting as a beacon while powered off should allow the signal to be transmitted for much longer as there would be less strain on the battery.

In Google’s Find My Device app today, there are options to remotely “Lock” or “Erase” a missing or stolen Android phone. With any luck, Google could also add the ability to power down a phone remotely, allowing the remaining battery life to be solely used to help you get your phone returned safely.

According to Wojciechowski, the feature is in some places referred to as “Pixel Power-off Finder,” suggesting that this may initially be a Pixel-exclusive feature. This makes sense in the short term, as a phone’s Bluetooth hardware will need to support this new always-on (when enrolled) beacon mode. Looking ahead, there’s no reason to believe this would remain Pixel-exclusive if other Android makers wanted to join in.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.